MSRTC workers’ protest: Attack on Pawar's house not good, says Maha guv

Such incidents are not a good thing and the state government will ensure that such incidents dont recur, the governor said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:57 IST
MSRTC workers’ protest: Attack on Pawar's house not good, says Maha guv
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said the attack by MSRTC workers at NCP president Sharad Pawar's house was not a good thing and the state government will ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.

A group of striking employees of the MSRTC had staged a sudden and fierce protest outside 'Silver Oak', the NCP supremo's residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Koshyari said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was looking into the matter.

''He is a mature leader, while Pawar himself is a towering leader. Such incidents are not a good thing and the state government will ensure that such incidents don't recur,'' the governor said. The police have so far arrested 110 people in connection with the protest, including advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who claims to represent the striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Employees of the state transport body, which has over 90,000 persons on its payroll, have been on strike since November 2021. While Pawar's party is part of the ruling coalition, the transport portfolio is held by the Shiv Sena's Anil Parab.

The main demand of the striking workers is that the cash-strapped transport corporation be merged with the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

