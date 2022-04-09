Left Menu

Maha: Man found dead inside parked bus in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was found dead on board a private bus parked in Manvel Pada locality in Virar of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The body of a man in his 30s was found in a decomposed state and had been lying in the bus for the last three days, an official from Virar police station said.

The death came to light when a passerby noticed foul smell emanating from the bus and the police were alerted, he said.

The victim is yet to be identified and is said to be the cleaner of the bus, who might have died of a heart attack, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

