Jordan's King Abdullah to undergo surgery in Germany for slipped disc, palace statement
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 09-04-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 19:11 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah will go to Germany on Sunday to undergo urgent surgery for a slipped disc in the back, the royal palace said.
A palace statement said the operation in a specialist hospital in Frankfurt will require a week of rest before the monarch can return to Jordan.
