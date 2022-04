IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: Abhishek Sharma c Chris Jordan b DJ Bravo 75 Kane Williamson c Moeen b Mukesh Choudhary 32 Rahul Tripathi not out 39 Nicholas Pooran not out 5 Extras: (W-3, NB-1) 4 Total: (For 2 wkts, 17.4 Overs) 155 Fall of Wickets: 89-1, 145-2 Bowler: Mukesh Choudhary 4-0-30-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-31-0, Chris Jordan 3-0-34-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0, Moeen Ali 1-0-10-0, Dwayne Bravo 2.4-0-29-1.

