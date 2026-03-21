Delhi to Host its First International Film Festival: A New Cultural Milestone

Delhi is set to stage its inaugural International Film Festival from March 25 to 31, marking a significant cultural milestone. This cinematic celebration will present a rich mix of international and regional films, spanning languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Marathi, among others.

Organized by the Delhi government alongside its tourism department, the festival has meticulously selected 140 films from over 2,000 global submissions. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized that this initiative will bolster Delhi's status as an artistic and cultural focal point.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated the festival not only aims to encourage creativity but also seeks to enhance Delhi's global cultural footprint. By aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'orange economy' vision, the festival promises to provide international exposure for emerging talent. With intentions to make this an annual event, the festival is set to elevate Delhi as a premier destination for film and cultural festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)