Congress Bets on Ao for Koridang By-Election in Nagaland

The Congress has officially announced T Chalukumba Ao as its candidate for Nagaland's Koridang assembly by-election. At a formal ceremony at the party's state headquarters, state Congress president S Supongmeren Jamir presented the nomination symbol to Ao.

Ao, confident in his chances, plans to file his nomination papers on Monday. He aims to run a vigorous campaign with the backing of senior party leaders and local supporters to secure victory.

The by-election is scheduled for April 9 following the death of five-time MLA Imkong L Imchen, a BJP member, who passed away on November 11. The Congress is looking to claim its first seat in the state's 60-member assembly.