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Congress Bets on Ao for Koridang By-Election in Nagaland

The Congress has nominated T Chalukumba Ao for the Koridang by-election in Nagaland. Supported by state and grassroots leaders, Ao will file his nomination on March 23. The bypoll, set for April 9, follows the death of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen. The Congress currently holds no seats in Nagaland's assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:06 IST
Congress Bets on Ao for Koridang By-Election in Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has officially announced T Chalukumba Ao as its candidate for Nagaland's Koridang assembly by-election. At a formal ceremony at the party's state headquarters, state Congress president S Supongmeren Jamir presented the nomination symbol to Ao.

Ao, confident in his chances, plans to file his nomination papers on Monday. He aims to run a vigorous campaign with the backing of senior party leaders and local supporters to secure victory.

The by-election is scheduled for April 9 following the death of five-time MLA Imkong L Imchen, a BJP member, who passed away on November 11. The Congress is looking to claim its first seat in the state's 60-member assembly.

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