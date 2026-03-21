Congress Bets on Ao for Koridang By-Election in Nagaland
The Congress has nominated T Chalukumba Ao for the Koridang by-election in Nagaland. Supported by state and grassroots leaders, Ao will file his nomination on March 23. The bypoll, set for April 9, follows the death of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen. The Congress currently holds no seats in Nagaland's assembly.
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The Congress has officially announced T Chalukumba Ao as its candidate for Nagaland's Koridang assembly by-election. At a formal ceremony at the party's state headquarters, state Congress president S Supongmeren Jamir presented the nomination symbol to Ao.
Ao, confident in his chances, plans to file his nomination papers on Monday. He aims to run a vigorous campaign with the backing of senior party leaders and local supporters to secure victory.
The by-election is scheduled for April 9 following the death of five-time MLA Imkong L Imchen, a BJP member, who passed away on November 11. The Congress is looking to claim its first seat in the state's 60-member assembly.