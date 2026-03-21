Salim Khan Makes Heartfelt Return: A Joyous Eid Celebration with the Khan Family
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan made his first public appearance post-hospitalization, joining Salman Khan and family to greet fans on Eid. The family, including Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, joyfully waved to the crowd outside Galaxy Apartments. Salim, aged 90, was seen on a wheelchair, elating fans after his hospital discharge.
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Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema, made a jubilant return to public view on Saturday. This followed a recent hospitalization, marking a memorable Eid as he joined his son, Salman Khan, in greeting an enthusiastic fan gathering outside the iconic Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.
The Eid greeting was made complete with the presence of the Khan family, including Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his wife Sushila Charak, and Salim's daughters Alvira and Arpita Khan Sharma. Fans were thrilled to see Salim Khan, seated on a wheelchair, waving alongside his family after his successful recovery.
Adding to the festive spirit, Salman Khan continued the cherished tradition of engaging with fans from his balcony. Enhanced security measures, including bulletproof glass, were visible due to past incidents. The display of familial bonds was further highlighted as Arpita's children enjoyed the celebrations with their famous uncle, Salman.
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