Uttar Pradesh Champions: Empowering Athletes with Government Jobs

In a notable initiative to bolster athlete recognition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced over 500 sports professionals have been offered government jobs.

The move, which includes positions such as deputy superintendent of police, aims to reward those who have excelled in sports and represented the country at various levels. Adityanath highlighted this policy shift at an event in Lucknow, emphasizing the need for societal and governmental encouragement for athletes.

He conveyed satisfaction with the implementation of this initiative, which also places sportspersons in roles like tehsildar and additional director of sports. By amending policies, the government seeks to ensure that athletes serving the nation have a secure future and adequate opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)