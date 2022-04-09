Left Menu

Robbers loot Rs 50 lakh in Punjab's Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:18 IST
Three unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers looted Rs 50 lakh cash from the office of an oil trading company here, police said on Saturday.

They said it took just five minutes for the robbers to loot the money at gunpoint and thereafter escaped from the thickly populated area.

Senior IPS officer Kaustubh Sharma, who assumed the charge of Ludhiana police commissioner on Saturday, visited Kesar Ganj mandi where the incident took place on Friday evening.

He said investigation is underway and police have got some important clues regarding the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

