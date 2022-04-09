UK's Johnson offers more armoured vehicles and missiles to Ukraine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a meeting in Kyiv on Saturday that Britain would provide the country with 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.
The aid was in addition to 100 million pounds' ($130 million) worth of high-grade military equipment announced on Friday, Downing Street said.
Britain would also guarantee an additional $500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking its total loan guarantee to $1 billion, and would liberalise tariffs on most imports from Ukraine and take other measures to free up trade. ($1 = 0.7674 pounds)
