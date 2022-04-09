J-K: Ex-Minister Babu Singh arrested from Kathua in connection with hawala money case

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested former state Minister Babu Singh who was absconding in a hawala money case from Kathua on Saturday. Singh is being questioned by the police.

On March 31, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a person from Jammu and seized Rs 6.90 lakh from his possession in connection with hawala transaction case. Jammu and Kashmir Police said it had specific input about the handling of hawala money in Jammu. Police made several checkpoints across the city. On suspicion, police arrested a person from Gandhi Nagar area of the city.

Police recovered Rs 6.90 lakh from the possession of the arrested person Md Shareef Shah (64), a resident of Anantnag district. On questioning, Shah disclosed that he was tasked by Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, a former Minister from Kathua to collect the money from one Omer at Srinagar. After receiving money from Omer, Shah came to Jammu where he was caught.

Shah further disclosed the names of his local and foreign associates, Javed and Khatib, residents of PoK and Faroow Khan of Toronto, Canada. Police said Md Shareef Shah is also the admin of a secret WhatsApp group having members from different countries.

Police had also detained three more persons for questioning regarding the hawala transaction. A case was registered and investigation is underway. (ANI)

