Left Menu

CM Dhami asks officials to address people's grievances

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday interacted with citizens at his residence office and heard their grievances. He directed the officials to take immediate actions assuring the visitors to resolve their issues.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-04-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 23:34 IST
CM Dhami asks officials to address people's grievances
Uttarakhand CM interacted with citizens at his rsidence office (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday interacted with citizens at his residence office and heard their grievances. He directed the officials to take immediate actions assuring the visitors to resolve their issues.

The CM said, "The state government is dedicated to solving the grievances of its citizens. I have directed the officials to resolve the block-level issues at the block level and district-level matters at the district level. The citizens of the state must not face any difficulty."

He further said, "We will fulfil the promises made to the public and achieve the set targets for the development of the state within the set time." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022