Left Menu

Congress appoints new general secretaries, secretaries in Manipur

Congress has made new appointments to its Manipur unit weeks after the debacle in the recent assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 23:56 IST
Congress appoints new general secretaries, secretaries in Manipur
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress has made new appointments to its Manipur unit weeks after the debacle in the recent assembly polls. The party on Saturday appointed 14 general secretaries and 15 secretaries.

According to the party release, the appointments made by party chief Sonia Gandhi, have come into force with immediate effect. The Congress had suffered a defeat in Manipur in assembly polls held earlier this year with BJP again forming the government in the border state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022