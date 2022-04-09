Congress appoints new general secretaries, secretaries in Manipur

Congress has made new appointments to its Manipur unit weeks after the debacle in the recent assembly polls. The party on Saturday appointed 14 general secretaries and 15 secretaries.

According to the party release, the appointments made by party chief Sonia Gandhi, have come into force with immediate effect. The Congress had suffered a defeat in Manipur in assembly polls held earlier this year with BJP again forming the government in the border state. (ANI)

