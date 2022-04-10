Motor racing-Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-04-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 12:06 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday after starting in pole position.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez was second, with George Russell third for Mercedes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
