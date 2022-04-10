Left Menu

Son kills parents in Thrissur district of Kerala

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 10-04-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 12:15 IST
Son kills parents in Thrissur district of Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year old man hacked to death his mother and father on Sunday morning in Inchakundu area of Thrissur district in Kerala.

After killing his parents, the son informed the police about what he had done and then fled on a motorcycle, a senior police officer said.

The officer said there were regular verbal fights between the parents and the accused and on Sunday morning, after such an argument, the son hacked his mother and father to death while they were clearing the grass from the boundary wall of their home.

The parents' bodies were found on the roadside outside the house, where they were cut down, when police reached the scene, the officer said and added that efforts were on to trace the son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022