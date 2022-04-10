Son kills parents in Thrissur district of Kerala

A 30-year old man hacked to death his mother and father on Sunday morning in Inchakundu area of Thrissur district in Kerala.

After killing his parents, the son informed the police about what he had done and then fled on a motorcycle, a senior police officer said.

The officer said there were regular verbal fights between the parents and the accused and on Sunday morning, after such an argument, the son hacked his mother and father to death while they were clearing the grass from the boundary wall of their home.

The parents' bodies were found on the roadside outside the house, where they were cut down, when police reached the scene, the officer said and added that efforts were on to trace the son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)