Odisha STF seizes leopard hide, 1 held

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized a leopard hide and held one person on charge of smuggling wildlife body parts, police said.

The seizure was made during a raid near Daberi village under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district under a special drive against wildlife criminals.

One person, identified as Bipin Nayak of Kandhamal. was held in this connection and later handed over to Daringbadi forest officials for necessary legal action, an official release said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized 27 leopard skin, 15 elephant tusk, 7 deer skin, 12 pangolin, 23.5 kg of pangolin scales, 2 leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, 46 live wild parrot and arrested 64 wildlife criminals, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

