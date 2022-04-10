Left Menu

Zelenskiy says discussed additional Russia sanctions with Germany's Scholz

Updated: 10-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:09 IST
Zelenskiy says discussed additional Russia sanctions with Germany's Scholz
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had held spoken on the phone with German chancellor Olaf Scholz on the possibility of additional sanctions on Russia, as well as fresh defence and financial support for his country. He made the statement on Twitter.

Separately, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement the president had held a conference call with Ukrainian officials during which Kyiv's proposals for a sixth package of European Union sanctions had been developed.

