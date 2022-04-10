19 more Sri Lankan Tamils take boat ride, reach India

As many as 19 more Sri Lankan Tamils, including 6 women and 5 children, fled their country using a boat and arrived near here early on Sunday, officials said. Following inputs that a group of Lankan Tamils late Saturday night reached Arisalmunai area off Dhanushkodi, about 19 km from here, police personnel including the marine sleuths found and took them to the Mandapam camp.

The Tamils told policemen that they travelled by boat from Sri Lanka and were dropped off Dhanushkodi. The Tamil people, including 8 men, said they could not make ends meet in their country in view of the economic crisis and the current political instability.

After the crisis unfolded in the island nation, 10 Tamils fled their homes and had come to Tamil Nadu and so far 29 people have arrived here till date.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948.

People have been protesting for weeks over lengthy power cuts and shortage of gas, food and other basic goods.

Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for mishandling the country's economy.

