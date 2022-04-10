Left Menu

Naxals hack cop to death in village market in Chhattisgarh

A police team has launched a search in the area to trace the attackers, he said. He was visiting the market after he completed his shift as a sentry on the police station campus, the officer said, adding that Kadti was in civvies and not carrying a weapon when he was attacked.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:31 IST
Naxals hack cop to death in village market in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A police jawan was hacked to death by Naxals at a village market in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred when the deceased assistant constable, Gopal Kadti, was visiting the weekly market in Mirtur village, 73 km away from Bijapur city.

The attackers, dressed as civilians, stabbed Kadti with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot, and fled, a senior officer said.

The deceased Kadti was posted at the Mirtur police station.

“The modus operandi of the attack suggests it was executed by a small action team of Naxals. A police team has launched a search in the area to trace the attackers,'' he said. The deceased was a resident of Mirtur village. He was visiting the market after he completed his shift as a sentry on the police station campus, the officer said, adding that Kadti was in civvies and not carrying a weapon when he was attacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022