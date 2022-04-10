Left Menu

Nagpur ATC official duped of Rs 33 lakh on promise of investment returns; two booked

Two persons, including a woman, allegedly cheated an official of the Air Traffic Control ATC in Nagpur to the tune of Rs 33 lakh by promising handsome returns on investments in a company, police said on Sunday.The complainant in the case, Satish Atmaram Nandankar 49, a resident of Indraprastha Nagar locality here, was contacted by the accused woman on WhatsApp in September last year.

Two persons, including a woman, allegedly cheated an official of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Nagpur to the tune of Rs 33 lakh by promising handsome returns on investments in a company, police said on Sunday.

The complainant in the case, Satish Atmaram Nandankar (49), a resident of Indraprastha Nagar locality here, was contacted by the accused woman on WhatsApp in September last year. Introducing herself as an employee of a private firm, she promised huge returns to him on investment, they said.

As told to him, he registered himself on the company's website and started investing money in it.

He received profits on his investment initially, which boosted his confidence. Later, another employee, who identified himself as Jai, called him and asked him to invest more money into the schemes. After that, he invested Rs 33 lakh, but later realised that he has been duped, an official said.

The man then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and sections of the Information and Technology (IT) Act was registered against the duo by Sonegaon police.

