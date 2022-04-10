Left Menu

MP: Curfew in three areas of Khargone after stones hurled at Ram Navami procession, vehicles set on fire

Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said section 144 of CrPC banning assembly of four or more people has been imposed in the entire city.Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city, he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:11 IST
MP: Curfew in three areas of Khargone after stones hurled at Ram Navami procession, vehicles set on fire
  • Country:
  • India

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city on Sunday triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Some police personnel and people were injured during stone-pelting as per the preliminary information. Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said section 144 of CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in the entire city.

''Curfew has been clamped in three areas including Talab Chowk and Tavdi in the city,'' he said, adding that incidents of minor arson occurred following the pelting of stones.

When the Ram Navami procession started from the Talab Chowk area near the district headquarters stones were pelted at the gathering, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. Some policemen and people were injured, said Khargone Additional Collector Sumersingh Mujalde.

The procession was supposed to take a round of Khargone city but it was abandoned midway after the violence, the collector added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022