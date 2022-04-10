Left Menu

Declare India Hindu Rashtra, seeks Muslim Rashtriya Manch office-bearer

An office-bearer of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS affiliate, on Sunday staged a sit-in here, demanding that India be declared a Hindu Rashtra.Speaking to reporters here, Chaudhary Imran Ansari, an office-bearer of the Meerut unit of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said, India is a Hindu-majority country. He urged the President to declare India a Hindu Rashtra.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:53 IST
Declare India Hindu Rashtra, seeks Muslim Rashtriya Manch office-bearer
  • Country:
  • India

An office-bearer of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS affiliate, on Sunday staged a sit-in here, demanding that India be declared a Hindu Rashtra.

Speaking to reporters here, Chaudhary Imran Ansari, an office-bearer of the Meerut unit of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said, ''India is a Hindu-majority country. Hindus are our elder brothers and they love us intensely.'' Citing the Muslim nations of the world, he asked why India cannot become a Hindu Rashtra? He urged the President to declare India a Hindu Rashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022