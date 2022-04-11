Left Menu

Twitter handles of UP govt, state information department hacked briefly

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:57 IST
Twitter handles of UP govt, state information department hacked briefly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Twitter handles of the Uttar Pradesh government and the state information department were hacked briefly on Monday, officials said.

Both the accounts have been restored.

The verified Twitter handle of the Government of Uttar Pradesh (@UPGovt), which has 2.7 million followers, was hacked for around 10 minutes, a senior official told PTI.

A fact check Twitter handle operated by the information department -- @InfoUPFactCheck -- was also hacked.

The @InfoUPFactCheck handle is followed by over 24,000 people.

In the early hours of Saturday, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly.

A case was registered in this connection at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow.

''The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity,'' a senior official had told PTI.

The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 40 lakh followers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022