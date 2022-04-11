BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 55% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2022
Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
* THE PARTICIPATION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 71% IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF Survey of 2,174 respondents conducted between April 10-11; margin of error +/- 2.3 pts.
