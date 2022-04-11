Man found guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess

A 'fanatical Islamist, who was inspired by Islamic State, was found guilty on Monday of murdering British lawmaker David Amess, who was knifed to death in a frenzied attack inside a church where he was meeting voters.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, repeatedly stabbed Amess in an attack last October for what he said was revenge for the lawmaker's support for airstrikes on Syria.

Prosecutors said he was a "committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist" and he was found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism at London's Old Bailey court.

