Slovakia denies its air defence is destroyed

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:55 IST
Slovakia on Monday denied its S-300 air defence missile system it transported to Ukraine has been destroyed by the Russian armed forces.

“Our S-300 system has not been destroyed,” Lubica Janikova, spokeswoman for Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, said in a statement.

She said any other claim is not true.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian military said it destroyed a shipment of air defence missile system provided by the West on the southern outskirts of the city of Dnipro.

The Russian side said Ukraine had received the air defence system from a European country that he didn't name.

Last week, Slovakia said it has handed over its Soviet-designed S-300 air defence systems to Ukraine, which has pleaded with the West to give it more weapons, including long-range air defense systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

