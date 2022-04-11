Pakistan PM-elect Sharif promises to speed up China-funded projects

Pakistan's prime minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that his government will speed up Beijing-backed projects in the country.

The projects are being carried out under the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - a part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

In a speech in parliament, Sharif also stressed the need for better relations with the United States as well as nuclear armed-rival India.

