MSRTC staffers' stir outside Pawar's home: Arrested lawyer's police custody extended till April 13

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:16 IST
A metropolitan magistrate court here on Monday extended till April 13 the police remand of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, arrested in connection with the MSRTC staffers' protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence last week.

Sadavarte, who claims to represent the striking employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was arrested after some 100 staffers held a protest outside Pawar's bungalow on April 8.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said the accused had collected around Rs 1.80 crore from MSRTC employees and it needed to be found out how this amount was utilised.

The SPP further said Sadavarte's custody was required to confront him with other accused.

So far, 110 people have been arrested by Gamdevi police in connection with the protest under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault and criminal conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

