No increase in cases of murder this year: Punjab DGP

Amid the opposition criticism over ''rising crime'' in the AAP-led state, Punjab Police chief V K Bhawra on Monday said there has been no increase in cases of murder this year compared to the previous two years. The director general of police, however, said it was not a happy situation, and sought people's cooperation to bring down the murder rate further.

The opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, have slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the recent incidents of violence and claimed that there has been a ''complete collapse of law and order'' in the state.

Addressing his maiden press conference here, DGP Bhawra said there have been some media reports about the rise in the violent crimes, particularly murders, in the state but ''the trend so far for murders this year has dropped marginally in comparison to the last two years.'' Bhawra said there have been 158 murders in the state in almost 100 days this year. ''If we work out a monthly average, then it comes at 50. If compare it with the last two years, in 2021, 724 murders were committed which means around 60 murders every month while in 2020, 757 such crimes were committed, translating into 65 murders every month,'' said the DGP. He was accompanied by additional director general of police (internal security) RN Dhoke and ADGP Promod Ban, who is the chief of anti-gangster task force. ''The crime data clearly shows this trend is not increasing, rather it has marginally decreased. But this is not a happy situation. We have to further bring this murder rate down and in this, I also solicit cooperation from the people,'' said Bhawra.

Of the 158 murder cases this year so far in the state, six cases were those in which a gangster angle was there. ''When these cases were registered, they were blind murder cases, but police traced these cases during detailed investigation. So far, 24 accused have been arrested in these six cases. seven pistols and seven vehicles have been recovered in these cases,'' he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

He said the police in the past few years identified 545 gangsters and categorised them as 'A', 'B' and 'C'. Of them 515 at different stages have been arrested while 30 are yet to be arrested.

Bhawra further said at least in four cases, gangster-crime has been prevented.

''During this year so far, at least in four cases, we have prevented gangster-crimes which could have resulted in kidnapping for ransom or killing of an immigration agent,'' Bhawra told a news conference at Punjab police headquarters here. Of the remaining cases this year so far, the DGP said nine involved family and matrimonial dispute and personal rivalry angles. Bhawra said in order to intensify action against gangsters, a dedicated anti-gangster task force (AGTF) has been set up on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

It will intensify action against gangsters using intelligence based inputs and coordinating with field units of the Punjab Police, he said.

Meanwhile, an official release quoting the DGP said taking action against organised gangs and criminals since January 1, 2022, various units of the Punjab Police have busted 16 gangster modules and arrested 98 individuals involved in these activities. A large cache of weapons have been recovered from them which includes four rifles and 68 pistols/revolvers, besides impounding 30 vehicles used by these criminals, he added.

The DGP, during the press conference, stated that the licensed weapons were meant for protection, not for committing crimes.

He told people that in case of any dispute or personal rivalry, an effort should be made to approach concerned authorities like police, courts or any other department for resolving their issues.

