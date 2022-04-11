Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh given enhanced honour cordon at Pentagon

The enhanced honour is reserved for valued guests and visitors. During the enhanced honour cordon, national anthems are played.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:57 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was provided an “enhanced honour cordon” at the Pentagon on Monday as he arrived at America's Defence Department headquarters here for bilateral talks with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the US capital on Sunday to attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington on Monday - the first of the Biden Administration being hosted by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Austin.

Following the enhanced honour cordon on the steps of the Pentagon at its historic River Side entrance, Austin and Singh walked inside the building for the talks where the two leaders discussed bilateral defence engagement, trade, Indo-Pacific and the global situation in the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict. The enhanced honour is reserved for valued guests and visitors. During normal honour cordon, visitors are greeted at the Pentagon stairs and welcomed with handshakes, before proceeding inside the building. During the enhanced honour cordon, national anthems are played.

