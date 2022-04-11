Left Menu

4 held with 50.5 kg of cannabis in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:03 IST
4 held with 50.5 kg of cannabis in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested here on Monday with over 50 kg of cannabis, police said.

Acting on a tip-off from the Narcotics Control Bureau, a police team intercepted an SUV in Maheva ghat area. Raj Kumar Saroj, Ratan Patel, Habib Ahmad and Vikas Singh were arrested with 18 packets containing 50.5 kg of cannabis, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

A detailed probe in the matter is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022