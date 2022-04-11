HP: Two Nepalese feared drowned in Beas river

Two Nepalese working at Dhaula Sidh Project are feared drowned in the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Monday, a senior state disaster management official said. Their bodies have not been retrieved yet, he added. Divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will start the search operation tomorrow, he said.

