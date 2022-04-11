Left Menu

Angry at music at wedding reception getting stopped, 4 drunk guests stab, injure groom's friend, bride's brother

The grooms friend and the brides brother were allegedly stabbed and injured by four inebriated persons who were angry at music being stopped at a wedding function in Nagpur, police said on Monday.The incident took place in Khasala area of Kapil Nagar here on Sunday, he said, The marriage took place on Saturday and a reception was held near the grooms house the next day.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:00 IST
The groom's friend and the bride's brother were allegedly stabbed and injured by four inebriated persons who were angry at music being stopped at a wedding function in Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Khasala area of Kapil Nagar here on Sunday, he said, ''The marriage took place on Saturday and a reception was held near the groom's house the next day. The music was stopped as the four accused had begun creating ruckus under the influence of alcohol. The groom's friend and bride's brother were stabbed and they have been hospitalised,'' he said.

Efforts are on to nab the four accused after a case of attempt to murder was registered against them, the Kapil Nagar police station official added.

