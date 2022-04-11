Left Menu

SC to hear plea of Majithia for quashing FIRs in drug case on April 21

Supreme Court on Monday posted a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking the quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for hearing on April 21.

Updated: 11-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:07 IST
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Supreme Court on Monday posted a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking the quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for hearing on April 21. A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 21 after counsels sought adjournment.

The apex court on January 31 had granted protection to Majithia from arrest till February 23 in view of the February 20 assembly polls to contest as a SAD candidate from the Amritsar East assembly constituency. He had surrendered after the expiry of the protection period. Majithia - a former minister in the state - said the cases were politically motivated, contending they had already been investigated by high-ranking police officers.

On March 20, in his first orders to Punjab Police after assuming charge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reconstituted the four members Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the drug case against Majithia. The previous SIT was a three-member team. The SIT was formed to probe allegations against Majithia based on an FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021. (ANI)

