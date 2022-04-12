Police arrests 3 athletes on charge of sexually abusing junior

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionrate of police Monday arrested three athletes on charge of sexually abusing a junior sports person from Rourkela.

The junior athlete, a class ten student and the son of a traffic police havildar, was here to participate in the 68th Odisha State (Senior and Junior) Athletics Championship 2022 and was allegedly abused at a private university hostel here.

The boy’s mother in an FIR at Infocity police station said that the seniors abused him after he failed to qualify in the long jump event on April 9.

They called him to the their hostel room on the pretext of giving him a lunch coupon and as a punishment asked him to kneel down. They then asked him to strip and made him sit on the bed. They made video calls to two of their friends and also called the boy’s roommates to further humiliate him, the mother alleged.

She also alleged that her son was sexually abused and was beaten by the senior athletes when he refused to undress.

“When we went for the medical test, police allowed the accused seniors to leave the police station. We were also not given the complaint report,” she said before the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) U S Dash.

Following this the three senior athletes were arrested.

The arrested include two from Rourkela team and one from India Post. All the accused have been booked under various sections of India Penal Code sections and under Juvenile Justice Act.

A total of 23 players had reportedly come from Rourkela to participate in the meet.

