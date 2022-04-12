Left Menu

Police arrests 3 athletes on charge of sexually abusing junior

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:07 IST
Police arrests 3 athletes on charge of sexually abusing junior
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionrate of police Monday arrested three athletes on charge of sexually abusing a junior sports person from Rourkela.

The junior athlete, a class ten student and the son of a traffic police havildar, was here to participate in the 68th Odisha State (Senior and Junior) Athletics Championship 2022 and was allegedly abused at a private university hostel here.

The boy’s mother in an FIR at Infocity police station said that the seniors abused him after he failed to qualify in the long jump event on April 9.

They called him to the their hostel room on the pretext of giving him a lunch coupon and as a punishment asked him to kneel down. They then asked him to strip and made him sit on the bed. They made video calls to two of their friends and also called the boy’s roommates to further humiliate him, the mother alleged.

She also alleged that her son was sexually abused and was beaten by the senior athletes when he refused to undress.

“When we went for the medical test, police allowed the accused seniors to leave the police station. We were also not given the complaint report,” she said before the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) U S Dash.

Following this the three senior athletes were arrested.

The arrested include two from Rourkela team and one from India Post. All the accused have been booked under various sections of India Penal Code sections and under Juvenile Justice Act.

A total of 23 players had reportedly come from Rourkela to participate in the meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022