Left Menu

Cashier of Gurugram mall's parking lot thrashed by two men

The cashier of the parking lot of a mall here was allegedly thrashed by two men when he asked them to pay the parking fee, police said on Monday.The accused also fired in the air when the security guards intervened.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-04-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 01:12 IST
Cashier of Gurugram mall's parking lot thrashed by two men
  • Country:
  • India

The cashier of the parking lot of a mall here was allegedly thrashed by two men when he asked them to pay the parking fee, police said on Monday.

The accused also fired in the air when the security guards intervened. The incident took place in the parking lot of Sahara mall in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

According to a police complaint filed by mall security officer Dhan Prasad Sharma at Sector 29 police station, a jeep reached the exit gate from the parking lot in which the two accused, including the driver, were sitting. The parking cashier, Raghvendra, asked them to pay Rs 130 as parking fee but they refused.

They started thrashing the cashier. When the security guards gathered there, the accused fired in the air twice before fleeing the spot in their car, the complainant stated.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the two accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act, the police said.

''We have seized the jeep and the accused have been identified. They will be nabbed soon,'' said Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar, in-charge of MG Road police chowki and investigating officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022