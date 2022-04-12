Left Menu

Russian gas nominations for Slovakia fall -operator data

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:45 IST
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia fall -operator data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Tuesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at around 608,221 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, down from about 823,912 MWh per day on Monday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022