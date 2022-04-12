Russian gas nominations for Slovakia fall -operator data
Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:45 IST
Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Tuesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.
Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at around 608,221 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, down from about 823,912 MWh per day on Monday, the data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mayor of Chernobyl workers' town says Russian forces have left
Japan cannot confiscate Russian foreign reserves at BOJ -finmin Suzuki
Ukraine says Russian forces near Chernobyl could pose new radiation threat
ANALYSIS-Hard landing: Lessors lose hope of getting Russian planes back
British intelligence says Russian forces' Ukraine disposition unchanged