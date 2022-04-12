Russian gas nominations for Slovakia fall -operator data

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell on Tuesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at around 608,221 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, down from about 823,912 MWh per day on Monday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)