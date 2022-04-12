V Muraleedharan visits rural Thiruvananthapuram to inspect SilverLine project affected areas

Union Minister for States V Muraleedharan visited the areas which are likely to be affected by the passing of SilverLine project in Chirayinkeezhu (rural Thiruvanthapuram) on Tuesday. The residents of Chirayinkeezhu are worried about turning homeless after losing their land if the proposed SilverLine gets to pass through it.

During his visit to the area of the proposed SilverLine, Muraleedharan said, "Every individual in the area is terrified and frightened for their house which is being trespassed and silver line stones are being laid without their permission. Hence, it is illegal." He mentioned that the government has no right to trespass on anybody's personal property and that too without any prior notice.

"Failing to follow proper legal procedures, the government is doing something illegal which cannot be justified, therefore, they are doing it without any advance notice, but delivering the promises that cannot be fulfilled," he added. An aged homemaker, Sudha Mony said, "We have made this up in this good house. My husband had spent all the savings to get it and now when we have severe health problems, I do not wish to lose the house and will not let anyone acquire the property."

Earlier on Saturday, Muraleedharan slammed the Kerala government over the SilverLine rail project and said the state government is lying and misleading people with regard to the Centre's approval for the SilverLine rail project. The 529-km SilverLine railway project will link Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in north Kerala, covering 11 districts through 11 stations. The journey between two stations is expected to take four hours, whereas it currently takes 12 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)