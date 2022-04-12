BGE- COMMODITIES

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 15:23 IST
Following are Tuesday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-5400: Medium 3600-4400: Jowar 2800-4000: Jaggery cube 3800-4000: Jaggery ball 4500-4800: Coriander Seed 13000-15000: Chilies fine 20000-30000: Potato Big 1400-1600: Medium 2000-2200: Onion Big 900-1100: Medium 600-900: Small 300-600: Tamarind 6000-12000: Garlic 7000-8500: Horsegram 5800-6000: Wheat 2000-3500 Turmeric 95000-14000: Turdhal 8800-10000: Green Gram Dhal 9200-9600: Black gram dal 8000-13000: Bengal Gramdhal 6000-6800: Mustard 9500-11000: Gingelly 13500-15000: Sugar 3800-4000: Groundnut Seed 9000-11000: Copra 18000-20500.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1900-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1900-2250 Gingelly oil: 2400-3350 Ghee (5kg): 2400-2550.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

