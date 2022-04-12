Russia says it has hit Ukrainian arsenals

The Russian military says it has hit Ukrainian arsenals with long-range cruise missiles.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday that the military used to air- and sea-launched missiles to destroy an ammunition depot and a reinforced hangar for warplanes at Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Konashenkov said that another strike destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in Havrylivka, near Kyiv.

