Punjab government directs private schools to list shops selling books, uniforms

On the directions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann the state Education Department on Tuesday ordered the private schools in the state to immediately display the list of a minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 such in cities to be shared with the District Education Officers (DEOs). This move is aimed at allowing the parents to have the option of buying books from any prescribed shops in the vicinity of their place of residence. Notably, earlier the parents of students were unduly harassed by the school managements to buy books from a particular shop. The Chief Minister has already categorically ordered the private schools not to force the parents to buy books and uniforms from any specific shop, said the state government release.

Chairing a review meeting, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed the DEOs to form inspection teams for ensuring strict compliance of these orders. These teams will verify the list of shops by conducting random inspections and strict action will be taken in case of any violation. The Minister further ordered the District Regulatory Bodies headed by the Deputy Commissioners to pro-actively act on complaints against private schools.

The Minister further said that it has been brought to his notice despite strict instructions from the Chief Minister; still few private schools were grossly violating these orders. He said that such defaulter schools would soon face stern action for flouting these directions and asked them to comply with these orders in the letter and spirit. (ANI)

