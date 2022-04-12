Left Menu

Putin says what is happening in Ukraine is tragic

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:13 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that what was happening in Ukraine was a tragedy but that Russia had no choice but to launch a special military operation, Russian news agencies reported.

