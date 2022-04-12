Putin says what is happening in Ukraine is tragic
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that what was happening in Ukraine was a tragedy but that Russia had no choice but to launch a special military operation, Russian news agencies reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia's military campaign in Ukraine will continue until its goals are fulfilled, reports AP.
Austrian Chancellor, Vladimir Putin to have one-on-one talks: Austrian Foreign Minister
President Vladimir Putin on a visit to Russia's far east says his country can't be isolated in the world, reports AP.