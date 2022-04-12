Left Menu

Maha: 90,000 matters to be presented before Lok Adalat in Thane, Palghar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:25 IST
At least 90,000 matters will be presented during the Lok Adalat to be held in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on May 7, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the 90,000 cases, 60,000 prelitigation matters will be presented before the Lok Adalat, said S R Deshpande, the secretary of the district legal services authority (DLSA).

The advantages of going in for settlements at Lok Adalat include refund of the fees paid in the court while filing the case, decisions in the Lok Adalat cannot be challenged and litigants save their time in the process, he said.

In 2021, 28.4 per cent matters were settled in Lok Adalat. At least 7,29,722 matters were present in Lok Adalat, of which 2,07,469 were settled, the official said.

At least 1,08,552 matters were presented in Lok Adalat in Match 2022, of which 22,678 were settled, he said.

