Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at Chennai airport, two arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:08 IST
Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at Chennai airport, two arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Over four kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.01 crore was seized at the airport here in the last two days and two passengers were arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific inputs, in the first incident on Monday, the department sleuths intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Noticing his suspicious movement, they seized gold cut bits concealed in his baggage, a press release said.

In the second incident on Tuesday, the officials recovered gold concealed in the rectum of a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The precious metal was seized under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962 and the passengers involved in the two incidents were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022