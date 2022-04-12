Left Menu

CBI arrests J&K Police inspector in bribery case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:28 IST
The CBI on Tuesday arrested a Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector on the charge of taking bribe from a person to extend favour to him in a land dispute in Poonch district, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Loran police station Ved Prakash was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from the complainant.

The CBI had laid a trap based on a complaint that the SHO had demanded bribe to extend favour to the complainant in the land dispute.

Ved Prakash, a resident of Haripur village of R S Pura tehsil of Jammu district, was arrested and a case was registered against him, officials said.

