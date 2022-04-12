Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:35 IST
Cong to stage protests to demand national project status for ERCP
The Congress will stage protests on Wednesday to demand national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which will benefit irrigation and drinking water supply in 13 districts of the state.

Protest by the ruling party in Rajasthan will be staged in districts such as Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa and Dholpur.

These are the districts which will benefit from the national project status to the ERCP.

The Congress will reiterate its demand for Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat resignation for betraying the people of Rajasthan, a party spokesperson. Shekhawat is the MP from Jodhpur in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

