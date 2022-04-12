U.S. cannot confirm use of chemical agents in Ukraine's Mariupol at this time- official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States cannot confirm the potential use of chemical agents by Russia in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol at this time, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the government was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging Mariupol.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the United States did not have information to confirm any movement of chemical agents by Russia in or near Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- United States
- The United States
- Ukrainian
- Defense
- Mariupol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom
Ukraine receives silent salute at Oscars ceremony
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom
Ukraine says Russian forces near Chernobyl could pose new radiation threat