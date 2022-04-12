Left Menu

U.S. cannot confirm use of chemical agents in Ukraine's Mariupol at this time- official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:07 IST
U.S. cannot confirm use of chemical agents in Ukraine's Mariupol at this time- official
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States cannot confirm the potential use of chemical agents by Russia in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol at this time, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said the government was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging Mariupol.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the United States did not have information to confirm any movement of chemical agents by Russia in or near Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022