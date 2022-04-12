Left Menu

NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against McDowell Holdings, appoints IRP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:16 IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has initiated insolvency proceedings against McDowell Holdings Ltd and appointed an interim resolution professional.

The Bengaluru Bench of NCLT admitted the plea filed by Sun Star Hotels and Estate Pvt Ltd, a financial creditor of the erstwhile Vijay Mallya-promoted company, claiming a default of Rs 16.80 crore.

The insolvency tribunal has also appointed KR Raju as the interim resolution professional of the company in its order passed on April 8, 2022.

''In the present case, the occurrence of default is evidenced by the details furnished by the Petitioner, including the record of financial information issued by NESL (National E-Governance Services Ltd) in respect of the debt of the Corporate Debtor,'' said the NCLT order.

Even McDowell Holdings has acknowledged the debt and its inability to pay the same, the tribunal observed.

