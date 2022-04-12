Left Menu

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Cross-examination of eyewitness civic staffer concludes

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:42 IST
The cross-examination of Kiran Kamble, an eyewitness in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, concluded in a Pune court on Tuesday.

Kamble, a conservancy staffer with Pune Municipal Corporation, during his deposition on March 19, had identified alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure.

Kamble's deposition went on for three hearings with three defence lawyers cross-examining him.

''We today concluded the cross of Kamble, who as per the prosecution, is the eye-witness in the case,'' said Adv Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, a defence counsel.

Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013, in Pune.

