Twitter following double standards, Hindu sentiments allowed to be ridden roughshod over: HC told

Twitter is following blatant double standards where Hindu sentiments are allowed to be ridden roughshod over and sentiments of other communities are treated with kid gloves, a Twitter account holder has told the Delhi High Court.

Wokeflix, whose account was earlier suspended and then deleted by Twitter on the allegation of promoting hate speech, alleged that the micro-blogging site was ''aiding and abetting in the normalisation of genocidal tyrants like Aurangzeb''.

“Respondent no.2 (Twitter) seems to have a policy whereby Hindu sentiments are allowed to be ridden roughshod over whereas sentiments of other communities are treated with kid gloves,” the written submissions filed on behalf of account holder Wokeflix said.

“The question that we need to ask ourselves in a secular country wherein 80 per cent of the population is Hindu is whether the respondent no. 2 would dare to allow posts extolling the likes of Adolf Hitler, Heinrich Himmler, or Reinhard Heydrich by neo Nazi extremists. If the answer is in the negative then we must ask ourselves as to why similar courtesy cannot be extended to Hindus in this country.

''The fact that Twitter is allowing what can only be termed as Hate Speech against Hindus is symptomatic of the anti-Hindu bias of some of its executives in India,” the written submissions filed through an authorised representative of Wokeflix stated.

The high court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday this petition along with a batch of other pleas challenging their suspension and deletion by the social media platforms.

The submissions also alleged, “yet another Hindu hating tyrant who is sought to be normalised and rehabilitated by the respondent no.2 is Tipu Sultan of Mysore who was also responsible for the genocide of the Melkote Iyengar community”.

It said the petitioners believe in an untrammelled right to free speech which is guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution to all citizens except in cases where it is promoting violence.

“It is, however, submitted that the said right has to be made available to all communities and one community cannot be treated with kid gloves at the expense of all other communities. In other words, as mentioned earlier, in a country where 80 percent of the population is Hindu, the aforesaid community cannot be treated as children of a 'Lesser God',” the written submission prepared by advocates Mukesh Sharma and Raghav Awasthi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)